Art exhibit dedicated to butterflies held in the Poconos

The winning work of art will be used for Women's Resources marketing and fundraising efforts.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Women's Resources of Monroe County and a few other non-profits showed off some artwork at Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center.

More than a dozen paintings were submitted for the butterfly-themed art exhibit in East Stroudsburg.

The work was displayed in the Yetter Family Gallery.

The winning work of art will be used for Women's Resources marketing and fundraising efforts, including the annual butterfly release in September.

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni was a guest judge for the competition.