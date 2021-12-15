A busy week coming for mailing and shipping packages

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni found plenty of people picking up and sending out packages in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Open and close, open and close.

The door at the post office in East Stroudsburg is getting a workout, with people picking up and dropping off mail and packages.

"It's been crazy. I know everyone is trying their best but it's annoying when it's the holiday time and things aren't coming when they are supposed to. Especially if you need to go out of state to give something to someone," said Olivia Lukshides, East Stroudsburg.

According to the United States Postal Service, more than two billion pieces of mail, including greeting cards, are expected to be processed and delivered this week.

If you're still waiting for a package to be delivered to you, just so you can ship it back out, don't panic, there's still time.

At The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg, folks are told you have until next Wednesday.

"You still got time. I mean people are still waiting for things to come in, the supply chain is tough and people are missing a lot of items. I mean people waiting for deliveries are coming in, one more, one more, one more. A lady came in today, she was supposed to be in last week, but she only just got it all today," said Frank Monteforte, owner of The Packaging Place.

In the few minutes, Newswatch 16 was in the shop, boxes upon boxes came in and right back out.

"Oh yeah, we are doing this early so we don't hit the mad rush or have to pay too much to ship it out," said Thomas Hartmann, Cresco.

If you want your cards and packages to arrive in time for Christmas through the U.S. Post Office, the deadline is Friday for First-Class Mail and Saturday for Priority Mail.