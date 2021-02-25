Busy day at the car wash in Monroe County

A sure sign spring is on the way is busy car washes. A line was wrapped outside Sparkle Car Wash near Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Say goodbye to dirty windows and doors and hello to sparkly clean cars.

On this mild February day, many drivers took the time to get their vehicles washed and waxed at Sparkle Car Wash near Stroudsburg.

"I am just shining up the trash can on wheels, that's what I call it," said Tysean Moronca, Stroudsburg.

Over the last two days, managers at Sparkle Car Wash in Stroud Township say hundreds of cars, trucks, and vans have come in and out of the car wash.

"They are coming in to get the car washed and get everything that is on the roads right now of their cars. Salt and everything can cause corrosion and rust underneath the underbody of your car. So people are coming in and getting it out of the wheel wells and all of that and the underbody, taking care of their cars to ensure it's not rusting," said Katie Nieroda, Sparkle Car Wash.

This is the time of year when many people try their best to wash winter off of their cars.

The manager at Sparkle says it's very important for people to be patient because of course the lines are going to be very long.

"Yeah I mean this is a surprise because normally it's not but I guess it's the weather because the weather brings everyone out. That's what's going on there. The kids leave toys, cheeseburgers from last year, all types of stuff in there. I am just trying to get everything out because I am going to New York soon and so I just want to drive to New York in a clean car," said Moronca.

Eric Hines lives in Stroudsburg.

He says you never know when mother nature is going to decide to switch gears so he wanted to take advantage of the nice weather while it's here.

"Oh, you can't beat it. You never know when another winter storm is coming so you might as well get it off today," said Eric Hines, Stroudsburg.