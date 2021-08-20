Businesses, residents in Poconos express sadness over pilot's death

Travnicek was set to perform with his team at The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow this weekend.



They had been practicing by doing flights back and forth from the airport to the track.



“Well, that was terrible,” said Michael Casals of Pocono Lake. “We have tickets for tomorrow, of course. That puts a very dark on top of the airshow.”



“It's just put a damper on the weekend, and God bless the man that was killed,” said Jean Kline of Lake Harmony.



Pocono Raceway says with much consideration and the support of the airshow team. The airshow will go on as planned this weekend.



Murphy's Loft manager John Braun says business is always good anytime there are events at Pocono Raceway.



While he's relieved to hear the airshow is still a go, it's hard to be thinking about making money in light of what's happened.



“Our thoughts go out the families of pilot and everyone involved. It's horrible way to start the week,” said Braun.



Just down Route 115 at Woody's Country House, server Delycia Berger echoed the sentiment.



“Yeah, I'm happy that they're still going on with it, but it's very saddening,” said Berger.