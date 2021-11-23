Businesses prep for Small Business Saturday

This upcoming weekend is a busy time for small business all across our area. Small Business Saturday is big for holiday gift shopping.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It looks a lot like Christmas at Pocono Farmstand and Nursery on Route 611 near Tannersville. The business just put out fresh greens and other holiday decor ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

"We got all our orders in earlier this year. Being prepared was the key to this. We have pretty much everything in stock, so we are ready," said Sharon Grum, Pocono Farmstand and Nursery.

Readiness is the motto over at Up 2 Date on Main Street in Stroudsburg. The store sells high-end sneakers and will host its first Small Business Saturday this weekend.

"It's been very tough. It's limited. We've been doing a lot of running around to make sure we get the top-quality sneakers," said Michael Albarron, of Up 2 Date.

While many business owners in Monroe County are ready and excited for Small Business Saturday, it's not without struggle.

First, some items were hard to get this year. Second, some of your favorite gifts might cost a little more this year, too.

Amanda Beam is the store manager at Pocono Soap on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg. She says it cost her a lot more this year to get ready for holiday shopping.

"Yeah, the cost of almost all of our stuff, especially like candle-making supplies, soy wax, and jars, almost all of that doubled in price this year. It's been tough. Also, just getting packaging. We've been getting what we can, and luckily I think we have enough to get through the holidays, but all years it's been a struggle," said Beam.

Business owners tell us the struggle will be worth it. Especially since more and more customers have been shopping local.