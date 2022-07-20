Third-alarm fire damages business in Monroe County

Officials believe an electric malfunction is to blame for the fire.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames and the heat at a business in Monroe County Wednesday night.

The fire sparked at Shop at Home Cabinets along King Street in East Stroudsburg just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews had to cut holes in the roof of the building to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring business which only suffered minor damage.

Three alarms were struck in an effort to put out the fire.

The shop was closed at the time.

No one was hurt.

Officials believe an electric malfunction is to blame for the fire in Monroe County.