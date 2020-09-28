Business booming at Frazetta's Costumes for Halloween

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is seen as a "high-risk activity" this year because of the pandemic but it's not stopping people from buying costumes and decorations.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's no shortage of frightful sights inside Frazetta's Costumes in East Stroudsburg.

The shop is ready with costumes, wigs, and other things that will make you scream.

"It's incredible. I've never seen so many people come in and just be excited to be here and they are just spending away. It's been great," said Bill Frazetta, Frazetta's Costumes.

Because of the pandemic, the CDC has issued some Halloween guidance.

Officials are discouraging traditional trick-or-treating because it's being seen as a "high-risk activity."

"I think we are all more conscious because of the masks and everything but Halloween is the best time to wear a mask and I think people can incorporate it into their costumes and still be safe," said Hayley Priester, East Stroudsburg.

This fall, face masks, and costumes aren't the only hot items.

This year a lot of animatronics are going out the door and the owner thinks that's because more people are going to be spending their Halloween at home and really decking out their houses.

Hayley Priester from East Stroudsburg plans to do just that.

"There are no parties going on so we are just going to have fun with a small group and just get together and try the best we can to celebrate," said Priester.

Bill Frazetta has been running this costume shop for four decades.

He questioned opening this year but the season of fright runs through his veins.

"I had time off to really get things together and I almost thought about not even opening this year and I said I can't do that to my customers. They gotta get out and celebrate this season," said Frazetta.

Frazetta's Costumes will have extended hours during the month of October.