Burglars target gaming business in Monroe County

This is the third time Gone Gaming near Brodheadsville has been targeted in the last year.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Security camera video from Gone Gaming near Brodheadsville shows two people trying to break the glass window at the front of the store. Once the crooks realize the window won't break, they take off.

"Last week they came, someone came and tried smashing our window in order to try and rob us again. Luckily, they weren't able to," said Michelle Miller, owner of Gone Gaming.

Within the last year, the gaming hobby store in Chestnuthill Township has been targeted three times.

The first two incidents happened in November and December. Thieves made off with $70,000 in merchandise and cash.

The latest incident happened last week but what the bad guys didn't know was that Miller updated her security, and this time no one got inside.

Miller says enough is enough.

"It's horrible. I mean we were just getting over the pandemic; we were closed during the pandemic. We reopened and luckily, we had support from the community and our player base. We managed to stay open and then we were hit with that at the worst time possible," said Miller.

There are other businesses along the same strip, but luckily, they haven't been broken into. Business owners, we spoke to say the situation is scary.

"I think that, for me, that was a shock. That was a shock the first time, the second time, and when the third time that was completely like, I don't know what to say. That's what I think," said Dariusz Jalerzykowski, Babuni's Table.