Buildings demolished at old Penn Hills Resort

Arsons plagued Penn Hills Resort near Stroudsburg a number of times over the last few months. The wood-frame buildings have now been torn down.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Piles of debris sit behind gates at the old Penn Hills Resort near Stroudsburg.

Stroud Township officials recently demolished the wood-frame buildings after a slew of arsons left the place in shambles.

"Right now, it's an eyesore. People go by it and see it abandoned, but it has a lot of potential," said Isaac Garcia from Stroud Township.

A couple from New York bought the property two years ago, but Stroud Township officials say they did nothing to better it.

The township was granted approval by the court to go in and demolish the buildings after one too many arsons.

"I've seen the evolution of Penn Hills and how it's changed over the years and how it evolved into quite an eyesore," said Stroud Township resident Nicole Steacy.

Because there have been so many issues at the place, and as demolition continues, no trespassing signs and surveillance cameras have been installed.

Township officials explain that the couple who owns the property has a good managing partner who has been stepping in to help with cleanup.

That company installed security cameras and put up the signs.

People who live in the area think there's a lot of work to be done, but it's a step in the right direction.

"It just doesn't mesh with the scenery. Nature is taking over it now, so just get rid of it. Either build something else or make it an empty lot. People can grow things or whatever they want with it, but just call it a day," said Antonia Harris, Penn Estates.

"I'm glad they are stepping in and doing it because it's a way to revitalize the whole neighborhood. You know to bring it back. It used to be a gem, so it can come back to that," said Garcia.

The resort in Monroe County closed 12 years ago.

Stroud Township officials say proposal requests are being taken to find a company to remove the debris.