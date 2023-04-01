Judge issues gag order on Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger headed back to Idaho

A man arrested in the Poconos, accused of murdering four college students in Idaho, is now headed back out west. A judge also issued a gag order on the case.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — According to the warden, Bryan Kohberger is no longer locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

He's heading back to Idaho, where he will face four counts of first-degree murder for the brutal deaths of four University of Idaho students.

On November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

According to law enforcement, police identified Brian Kohberger as a suspect through DNA using public genealogy databases.

Police in Idaho and the FBI tracked him to the Poconos, where investigators surveilled his house in Chestnuthill Township for four days prior to his arrest last week.

On Tuesday, Kohberger appeared before a judge in Monroe County, agreeing to be extradited back to Idaho.

"Having read those documents and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry to return back to Idaho was a need to know what was in those documents. So that's a significant development," said Monroe County's First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso.

His public defender released a statement saying Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of the charges.

Tuesday night, a judge in Idaho issued a non-dissemination order on the case, commonly known as a gag order.

According to police in Moscow, Idaho, the order prevents any investigators, law enforcement personnel, or attorneys from talking about the case.

Investigators in Idaho are also asking anyone who knows Kohberger to reach out to them.

If you have any information you think might be helpful to the investigation, there are a few ways you can submit a tip:

Call the number 208-883-7180

send an email to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

submit a tip directly to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.