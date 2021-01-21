Bringing soccer back to the Poconos

"Soccer in the Poconos" aims to provide soccer opportunities to the residents of the Pocono Mountains.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — To some, the sound of a ball off the wall means nothing, but for a group of soccer players, it's the sound of a technical ball work session in full swing.

Fully masked and ready for practice, a group of girls geared up for college ball inside Soccer in the Poconos, a new facility in Scotrun.

Owner Daniel Snyder and his father have spent years playing and coaching the sport at different levels. They saw a need in their community.

"Soccer has kind of been put on the backburner here in the Poconos, mainly because of the lack of programs. I think with more opportunity and more programs for the youth to be involved in, that will grow the game of soccer," said Synder.

Through Soccer in the Poconos, Snyder's goal is to bring the sport back to the area.

Snyder soccer school is just one of the programs offered, which focuses on each player's skills.

Soccer players in the Poconos say this facility gives them just that, but it also allows kids of all ages and skill levels to learn the sport.

"This is great for around the area. It gives kids the opportunity again to see if soccer is a sport they want to pursue in the future or high school ball, club soccer, college," said Kayla Argen, a soccer player at Kutztown University.

"Soccer isn't as prominent in this area. It's more prominent in the valley, so bringing and having this opportunity for kids is truly just incredible," said Gracie Price, a soccer player at Pocono Mountain East High school.