Wallenpaupack Brewing Company beat out thousands of other breweries to earn its first-ever silver award at the Great American Beer Festival Awards.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A company in the Poconos is being recognized for its superior brew.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company beat out thousands of other breweries to earn its first-ever silver award at the Great American Beer Festival Awards.

The English Mild Pale Ale took home second place in the English mild or bitter category.