Boy Scouts to sell Camp Trexler to pay thousands of sexual abuse claims

There are more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts of America National.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In the next couple of years, Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township will close its doors.

The Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced the sale of the camp, to help fund a multi-billion dollar settlement involving thousands of sex abuse claims.

"It's just really messed up. Really messed up I just hope that they can figure out what's going on. I know a lot of people around here have you know loved that place for a long time," said Kristina Morrison of Polk Township.

This letter was posted on The Minsi Trails Council Facebook page from Scout executive and CEO, Richard Christ.

Below is a memo on behalf of Rick Christ, Scout Executive & CEO on behalf of the Executive Board. There is also a FAQ Document that complements the memo. Posted by Minsi Trails Council on Thursday, March 17, 2022

It says there are more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims against BSA National.

Under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization; $2.7 billion must be contributed to a victim abuse fund. The local council's contribution is $2.6 million.

James Hangey says hearing the news is heartbreaking. Growing up, he loved going to camp.

"I think it's a good thing because when I was a kid I was a boy scout and I used to go to camp, Nockamixon outside of Quakertown and I used to go there and I used to enjoy it and I used to learn a lot of things," said James Hangey of Polk Township.

Now for this summer and next, Camp Minsi and Trexler Scout Reservation will both operate independently. But come 2024, all camping will be moved to Camp Minsi in Pocono Summit.

According to Christ, local membership was at 10,000 nearly 10 years ago. Today, there are barely 4,000 Scouts in the Minsi Trails Council.

Neighbors who live nearby hope the property stays a camp.

"I know the kids. It's been there for so long," Morrison said. "Hopefully, it stays the same thing, but with what happened I guess maybe it's better off."

Minsi Trails Council also said it will sell its Service Center building property on Postal Road that houses council staff offices and its Scout Store.