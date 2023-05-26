Boy Scouts announce sale of Trexler property

A foundation for veterans will pay $7.8 million for the 755-acre preserve in Polk Township.

JONAS, Pa. — A Boy Scout group in the Poconos has agreed to sell off its property to a veterans group.

On Thursday, The Minsi Trails Boy Scouts Council executive board voted to sell the 755-acre Trexler Scout Reservation to the Trexler Veterans Initiative for $7.8 million.

The nonprofit Valor Clinic Foundation will provide health services and shelter for veterans.

The initiative and the foundation have agreed to permit the use of the property by scout units for cabin rentals and campsite use in the future. They also plan to preserve easements and prohibit future development. Summer camp will be hosted this summer.

Supporters of the scouting camp protested the sale outside the property earlier this year.

A fire damaged areas of the reservation in September of 2022.