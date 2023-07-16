Body of missing swimmer found in river

The teenager was found about a mile downstream from where he was last seen struggling in the water.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The search is over for the missing swimmer in the Delaware River.

Officials say found the body of 19-year-old Jose Madera Martinez just after 11 a.m.

Madera Martinez, from New Jersey, went missing Thursday night when he and three others tried to swim across the Delaware River from the New Jersey side.

Madera Martinez was found near Kittatinny Point within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, about a mile downstream from where he was last seen struggling in the water.

Officials say their deepest sympathies go out to the friends and family of Madera Martinez.