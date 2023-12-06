x
Monroe County

Body found in SUV in Monroe County

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a vehicle in a parking lot near Bartonsville.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a vehicle in Monroe County.

Police and the coroner were called just after 8 a.m. Monday, to the parking lot of the Promenade at Fountain Court on Route 611 in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville.

They found a man dead in an SUV.

Investigators say the owner of the vehicle reported the incident and said the vehicle was stolen, but police say it was never reported stolen.

Local and state police are trying to figure out how the man died.

