EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have identified the woman whose body was found in a dumpster in Monroe County earlier this summer.

Police say Corbin DeSimone dumped the body of 19-year-old Kerrigan Rohsler in a dumpster along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg back in July.

Investigators say Rohsler died of an overdose.