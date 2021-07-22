Body found in dumpster in Monroe County

The identity and cause of death have not yet been determined in the death investigation.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. —

A death investigation is underway in Monroe County.

Newswatch 16 found heavy police activity along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg this afternoon.

Police say the body of an unidentified female was found in a dumpster and was pronounced dead by the coroner's office.

Investigators say due to the decomposition of the body the identity has not yet been determined.

The cause and manner of death have also not yet been determined.