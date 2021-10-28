Bobcats released back into the wild

The bobcats that were recovering at a wildlife center in the Poconos, have been released back into a natural habitat.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Members of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center released two bobcats back into the wild in Monroe County.

"We don't get to do too many higher predators like bobcats. They are not super common, to begin with, and to get ones in that were orphaned. We've had single bobcats, we've never had a litter of bobcats. So it's been interesting dealing with multiples," said Kathy Uhler, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Newswatch 16 introduced you to the bobcats when they were just kits back in August. They were brought to the center near Stroudsburg.

They were found in Wayne County, thin and dehydrated.

Director Kathy Uhler says she needed to get them strong enough to fend for themselves.

"We've been doing live prey training with them so they know how to catch food. We just wanted a really remote location so they have the opportunity to get used to being outside and catching their own food before the depths of winter come," said Uhler.

Only two bobcats were released.

The third is back at the center.

Uhler says it still has some growing up to do.

The hope is to release it soon.

Francesca Russell is an intern at the center; this is the first time she's been part of something like this.

"It was amazing. That's why I came here, that's why I want to do something like this. They are such incredible animals in the first place and seeing them back in their natural habitat, I mean, that's all I want, so," said Russell.

Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center members have released a single bobcat before, but this is the first time two were let go at the same time.