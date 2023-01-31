Blood drive honors Kunkletown Firefighter

The Kunkletown fire firefighter was injured on Christmas Eve fighting a house fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

The inside of the mess hall at the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company in Kresgesville transformed into a blood donation site on Tuesday. It was all for Kyle Frable, a former chief and current lieutenant with the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company.

"I heard about Kyle and everything that he's going through, and I thought it was a good opportunity to hopefully make a difference," said Gina Bellis of Polk Township.

"I don't know Kyle, but I know his family. I used to deliver their mail years ago, and I'm a part of the fire company up in Trachsville, so It's a big family. So, when somebody needs help, that's what you do," said Jacqueline Brotzman of Towamensing Township.

More than 50 people rolled up their sleeves and donated blood in honor of Frable, the Kunkletown firefighter injured on Christmas Eve fighting a house fire.

"Kyle was at a fill site nearby, filling tanker trucks with one of our engines, when one of the hoses got water-hammered. It came up, knocked his leg back, and he suffered multiple pelvis fractures," said Kunkle Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Stankovich.

After a few days in the hospital, Frable went to recover at his mom's house. Then on New Year's Day, he when into cardiac arrest.

He was brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he underwent surgery and several transfusions, using up lots of blood.

Chief Stankovich says that's why the entire month of January, there have been several blood drives in honor of him.

"The community support, as well as other fire companies' support, has been great. The countless people and other departments and other agencies that have reached out, send donations, and just offered to help in any way they can, has been phenomenal," said Stankovich.

Frable is currently on a ventilator recovering at Good Shepherd Rehab in Allentown.

Another blood drive in honor of Kyle Frable is being held Sunday, February 5th, from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 209 in Kresgeville.

Click here to sign up.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Frable.