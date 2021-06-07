Blood drive held at the Tricky Triangle

A race to help save lives took place in the Poconos. The 16th annual Pocono Raceway American Red Cross Blood Drive.

LONG POND, Pa. — The media center inside Pocono Raceway near Long Pond was transformed into a blood drive clinic on Tuesday.

Ryan Oesterle from Brodheadsville came to do his part.

"I've given about a gallon and a half now since I've been doing this when I started as a senior in 2018. It's been just as they need it, I'll give it. I don't need all of it. It comes right back. I give it like a day and a half, good to go like nothing happened. If I can help someone out, it makes me feel a little bit better to be helping in the world," said Oesterle.

Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross held the 16th annual blood drive and Ride for the Red event at the track in Long Pond.

"We are anticipating up to 125, 150 units collected," said Peter Brown, executive director with the Red Cross.

Brown explains why the need for blood donations is so important, especially now.

"This year, the distribution is exceeding the supply coming in. So things causing that, there was a lot of pent-up demand for elective surgeries because of COVID. There's been a significant increase in scheduling in hospitals at a time of year when there's also a lot of accidents and injuries as more and more people are starting to travel again," said Brown.

"I know there's a big shortage with the virus and everything. I try to do good things when I am able to," said Kevin Sickles, Tamaqua.

After giving blood, attendees are given the opportunity to Ride for the Red. You donate a couple of bucks to the Red Cross and drive your own car around the Tricky Triangle.

A fair trade, for a good deed if you ask Rich Scanlon from Levittown.

"Oh, it's incredible," Scanlon said. "Last time I was with the pace car, and he gave me an extra three laps, and we were breaking speed limits."