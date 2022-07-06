Blood drive held at Tricky Triangle

LONG POND, Pa. — Donating blood in the Poconos has never been more exciting.
Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross partnered for their 17th annual blood drive.
For a monetary donation, people could take a spin in their own car around the famed Tricky Triangle.
"Well I like to come up to the racetrack every year, and my stepmom actually told me that they were having a blood drive, so I thought it would be a great way to come up here, donate blood, and maybe take some laps around the track," said Emma Mitchell of Kunkletown.
All proceeds from the event in Monroe County will benefit the American Red Cross disaster fund.
