Blanche the bobcat happy to be home

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Five days after being stolen and forced into a car by a stranger, Blanche the bobcat is doing just fine.

She was taken from an enclosure at Pocono Snake & Animal Farm near Marshalls Creek on Friday.

Video of her shows she's receiving tons of love and getting brushed.

"I'm just so happy she's home, and I'm so happy she wasn't injured, seriously injured," said Jon Lowris, one of the zookeepers.

Blanche is a 22-year-old North American bobcat with known medical issues.

Lowris says every day, Blanche is becoming more like herself.

"First day, she was very freaked out," Lowris said. "The next day, she wanted to be brushed and wanted some love, and this morning the early girl came in and said that she came right up to the door was purring and acting just extremely happy."

Pocono Snake & Animal Farm is closed until the spring. That's why employees say it's so strange that somebody would come and steal Blanche.

"It's just pure shock," Lowris said. "You can't believe what you're seeing, and to try to understand how or why is beyond understandable."

Blanche was looked over by an exotic animal veterinarian, who prescribed some medication for the cat.

Employees say it took the entire community to help get her back.

"I thank God, the state police, the Game Commission they were all over it, and the community. I mean, right away, it was just blasted everywhere," Lowris said. "To have her back within six hours was just incredible."

The man accused of taking Blanche has been charged.