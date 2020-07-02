Son reopens father's auto repair business in the Poconos

A long-time family-run auto shop is back open but this time, the original owner's son is the one running the business.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — The sign for Monaghan's Nu-Tech Automotive Repair near Blakeslee is back up and the business on Route 115 is open.

Except for this time, Bob Monaghan isn't the guy behind the desk. It's his son, Kyle.

"It's a business I've been in, well, my family has been in it for a long time. I had another job which I loved but I always wanted to have my own business. Dad had the shop here, so I said why not reopen it back up? It was just sitting here so we started it back up," said Kyle Monaghan, Monaghan's Nu-Tech Automotive Repair.

Bob had to close the auto shop a few years back after an injury. At that time, there was no one else to run the business.

Now, things are different. Kyle officially reopened the business just before Christmas.

"Pretty good for me to see this. I have been waiting a long time to have him back in the business and finally, he decided to try it," said former owner Bob Monaghan.

Kyle and his father tell Newswatch 16 while it's great to have the family business back open what they really enjoy is seeing familiar faces again.

"Even people that my dad had for years and years stop in just to say hi to him and see how we are doing. It's been a really good outpouring of the community of people who used to know him," said Kyle Monaghan.

"Oh, it's really great. It makes me feel good. Some are just stopping in at this point just to see that we are open and what is going on," said Bob Monaghan.