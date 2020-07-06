Students organize protest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A group of high school students organized a peaceful march Saturday in Monroe County.
The march started just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Dansbury Park.
Students from Stroudsburg High School and East Stroudsburg High School North came together to bring awareness to the racial divide they see in their schools.
The students say they planned this gathering to help leave their high schools a better place than when they entered.
"Having everybody here supporting us and were just 4 teens who are graduating high school and having all of these people behind us to support us for a cause that we strongly believe in means the world to us. That there's people who see the girls that look just like us and feel that they need to have that change for people that look just like us," said Kourtney Woods.
The march wrapped up at Stroudsburg High School in Monroe County.