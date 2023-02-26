Black History Month luncheon held in Monroe County

A resort in the Poconos invited the community to celebrate Black History Month Saturday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 250 guests attended the prayer luncheon at Kalahari Resort in Monroe County.

This year's theme was 'Men of Distinction-Warriors in the Spirit.'

The goal is to celebrate the men who make an impact in their communities.

There were several guest speakers including the 12 year old keynote speaker.

The event also honored many different people from around the area.

All the proceeds benefit the Monroe County NAACP scholarship program, which provides financial scholarships and internship opportunities to high school, college, and grad students.