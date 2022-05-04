Bike sales still on a roll in Monroe County

Pocono Bike Company on Main Street is still seeing delays since the influx of bike orders throughout the pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you ordered a bike from Pocono Bike Company on Main Street in Stroudsburg a few years ago, chances are it was ready in a couple of days.

But what if you try to order one today, that they don't have in stock?

"Chances are they're waiting, probably a year or more for us to be able to get it in," said George Halas, the co-owner of the bike shop.

Halas says the bikes in his shop now were ordered over a year ago during the pandemic. It's been tough to get them in and he doesn't know when he's going to get more.

"It was a big boom for the pandemic of bicycles," Halas said. "Now, it's just kind of a completely different way of doing business. It's like a guessing game. You're going to put in your store as much as you can. You don't want to say no to the inventory, but at the same time, it's risky."

Pocono Bike Company has over 300 bikes in stock, the most the business has ever had. Owners say it's to hopefully accommodate the needs of their customers.

Halas says if you want a certain bike, you need to go out and get it now.

"We do have a large supply right now. Chances are we might not be able to get you exactly what you want but something pretty close," said Halas. "I don't know if that's going to be the case for summertime."

Halas and his employees are gearing up for another busy season. He hopes just as many people turn to the outdoors as they did throughout the pandemic.