'Bigfoot Race' kicks off at Shawnee Mountain

The event raised money for a nature conservation organization in Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A ski resort in the Poconos hosted a fundraiser for a nature conservation organization on Sunday.

The "Bigfoot Race" was held at Shawnee Mountain near East Stroudsburg.

Participants snowshoed to the top of the mountain to raise money for 1 Percent for Nature.

The organization is made up of a group of local businesses that raise money to support and fund the conservation of local wildlife habitats, trails, streams, and parks.

"It's something different. It's just for fun. The first four winners do get a really cool prize which is nice, and we just thought, it's something different for the area that might bring a little bit more attention to snow sports," said Rachel Wyckoff, Marketing and Public Relations for Shawnee.