Big showing of appreciation for health care workers in Monroe County

Fire and EMS crews made sure to show their support for those working at St. Luke's Hospital near Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There was a big showing of appreciation on Monday night for health care workers in Monroe County.

Fire and ambulance crews lined up outside of St. Luke's Hospital near Stroudsburg to say thank you.

These are trying times for employees at St. Luke's Monroe Campus as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Workers said this display from fire and EMS crews was a huge boost for morale.

With an American flag hanging between two fire engines, lights flashing, and engines blaring, fire and EMS crews showed how much they appreciate the hard work of health care workers at St. Luke's near Stroudsburg.

Doctors and nurses here are caring for patients of all ages diagnosed with COVID-19.

"You get into medicine, you hope you can help somebody, but you just never expect it to be on this scale," Dr. Peter Favini, Chief of Emergency Medicine at St. Luke's Monroe Campus, said.

Hospital officials said nearly 3/4 of in-patients have the coronavirus.

Similar to other hospitals across our country especially hard for those working in the intensive care unit.

"They're pouring all their knowledge and their care into them and not necessarily seeing as many wins as they would normally see," St. Luke's Monroe Campus President Donald Seiple said.

Stroud Township Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Felker said he wanted to be a part of this showing of appreciation because his sister works in the emergency room at a hospital in East Stroudsburg.

"I got goosebumps right now. She commended me on being a firefighter and right now, I'd rather run into a fire than do what she's dealing with right now," Felker said.

Firefighters made sure to have their sirens on so that way health care workers who couldn't be outside could hear the support.

"We all have to work together through this crisis, so we can get through it," Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Firefighter Dave Van Why said.

Children waved American flags and doctors and nurses thanked fire and EMS workers for their support.

"Just the outpouring of thank you from people we know in the community who come by it's phenomenal to have that support," Dr. Favini said.

"We appreciate what they're doing, if it weren't for them things could get a lot worse," Felker said.

Monroe County currently has 572 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths.