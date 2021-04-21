Bicycle racks installed in Stroudsburg

After three years of trying to get bike racks installed throughout Stroudsburg, ten racks were put in place on Tuesday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bricks on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg have been chiseled out to make way for some brand-new bike racks.

People who ride bicycles came to watch as the first one was installed at the corner of 8th and Main Street.

"Oh, this is awesome. We always walk up and down Main Street, but sometimes it's better to bike, but not having anywhere to put them is kinda, eh, you know. It's going to be awesome. I am very excited," said Lenka Votruvova.

This project has been a long time coming for the borough—three years to be exact.

Andrew Molinaro is a blacksmith with Artisans of the Anvil and made the bicycle racks.

"In a day and age when everything is done by computers and everything is C and Cs, it's nice to be able to use your hands and make things. I used fire, hammers, and solid metal pieces that are art that people are going to enjoy but use. That is exciting for me," said Molinaro.

Ten of these bike racks will be scattered throughout the borough. This way, bikers can not only park downtown but throughout the neighborhoods.

"We are scattering all throughout town and not just on Main Street. They are going to be on the off streets, too. I guess the fun part is that maybe we will do a 'find the bike racks.' But yes, they will be scattered," said Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst.