Best friends to reopen business in the Poconos

Eats and Sweets near Tannersville closed a few years ago after the owner passed away. There's a sweet story behind the people who bought the business.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Eats and Sweets near Tannersville was a popular ice cream, hot dog, and hamburger joint in Pocono Township.

It's been dark and empty ever since the place closed about five years ago when the original owner passed away.

But soon, the lights will be turned on, and the place will have a new look.

"We wanted to do something that gave back to the community, and that really just made everyone have a place they can come to and have a good time," said Lorelle Battle, Eats and Sweets.

Lorelle Battle, her husband Erik, and best friend Leah Rinker are all working together to bring back the business.

"I am actually very excited. When she first mentioned it, I was like, mmm, maybe, no. Then within the hour, I said yes, let's do it," said Rinker.

As if this story couldn't get any sweeter, Lorelle and Leah worked here together in the '90s. This is also where Lorelle met her husband.

"The best part is being able to do this literally with my two best friends. My husband and my best friend. This is just great and to be able to give back to our younger kids and have the next generation have as much fun here as we had," said Battle.

Eats and Sweets will bring back a similar menu of ice cream, cheeseburgers, hotdogs.

The building needs work, but it's keeping handyman Erik Battle busy.

"From the roof to the porch, the interior. We are working on the dining room. We are going to refresh that up to date so that it's cool, interesting and people want to enjoy it with us," said Erik.

"I love it. I love Eats and Sweets. It's been such a big part of my life. Even the old owners were such a big part of our life that it's nice to come back and do something we know he would love," said Rinker.