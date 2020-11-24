Beer distributors busy ahead of Thanksgiving

The state says bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Many people headed to the beer distributor to stock up on their own.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Holiday beer displays are up at Brewskies Beverage in East Stroudsburg, and the beer rush is on inside.

"We are definitely picking up right now, very busy," said owner Alex Nauman.

Waves of people started coming in a bit earlier than expected after Gov. Tom Wolf announced bars and restaurants need to stop serving alcohol after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve.

One couple from Reading is here to visit.

"The day before Thanksgiving is a major day for small businesses to have celebrations and to have a lot of people, so it's really difficult for small businesses," said Gizelle McDennis.

"I think more people will be buying and drinking at home instead of drinking out with their friends or whatever celebrating the holiday," said Eric McDennis.

Normally, there's a hot ticket item at the beer distributor every holiday season, but this year is not normal, and people are buying up pretty much anything.

"Our back stock is loaded. We ordered a little extra this week, so we are set and ready to go," said Nauman.

The front stock looks pretty good, too. Whether you're in the mood for a holiday Heineken or are more partial to the Santa "Claws," well, that's up to you.