Beer benefit at Shawnee raises money for brain cancer research

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — ShawneeCraft Brewery in Monroe County is releasing a new beer on Friday.

It coincides with a nationwide campaign to raise money for brain cancer research.

Shawnee partnered with about 100 other breweries from around the country for the benefit. It's called "SMASH for Stache."

Each brewery was challenged to create a S.M.A.S.H. beer - a beer brewed with a Single Malt and A Single Hop.

The manager says the cause hits home for many people in the Shawnee community.

"It's going to benefit brain cancer, which is very near and dear coincidentally to us cause we even have some widowers in the Shawnee Village that actually lost their partners to brain cancer. So yeah, it's a really great cause," said Arlene Washburn with ShawneeCraft Brewery.

To celebrate the release of Shawnee's IPA-style beer, there will be a live band in the beer garden tonight.