Beating the heat in the Poconos

Families flocked to Monroe County Thursday in search of somewhere cool to spend the day.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't the busiest day at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, but it sure was one of the hottest this year.

Tons of people came to the area looking for something to do, while also staying cool.

One family from New York was among them.

"It was a little bit hot but you know what was in the water so splash ourselves, jump in, Ricky my daughter jumped in twice so she cooled off, you know we had water bottles, I think it was perfect today," said Yechiel Lehrfield, New York.

This dad says he's usually not a fan of the heat unless it involves water.

"If I'm jogging and It's hot I can't do anything, I don't like it, but If I'm in the water and I can you know dump over to the side and put my hand in and pour some water on me I love it," said Lehrfield.

Others like Zachary Vicario of Temple say the weather isn't that bad as long as you come prepared.

"We use sunscreen, we came prepared, we had water stuff like that so yeah I mean it was nice regardless of the weather," said Zachary Vicario, Temple.

It was a beautiful day Thursday but it was a hot one and with temperatures in the 90's all people wanted to do was be by the water.

"It was hot out today, but honestly on the river, it was nice. The water made it cooler and like there was a nice breeze and all that throughout. I didn't use as much sunscreen as I probably should of, you know so," said Daniel Swobe, Wyomissing.

Folks like Drew Hood of Texas are used to the heat.

He and his buddies are on day seven of 10 hiking the Appalachian Trail.

He has some simple tips for those who are hiking in the heat.

"Take lots of breaks, walk slow and drink lots of water, and actually, I carry an umbrella for shade," said Drew Hood, Texas.