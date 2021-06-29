Beating the heat at the Loder Senior Center

A senior center in the Poconos was the perfect place for residents to cool off on this hot day. Folks at the center are happy to have the place open again.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Loder Senior Center in East Stroudsburg has pretty much all people need on a hot day—air conditioning, friends, and food.

"It's been very hot, but I love it," Valerie Pease said. "I come here and cool off, and it's great. We have a lot of fun here, and yesterday for lunch, we had pizza, and it was very, very good."

Ben Caldes from East Stroudsburg says he is used to the heat. He was enjoying this hot June day on the center's porch.

"I lived in Florida for 11 years, and you don't get cold days down there. A cold day down there is like 70 or 80 degrees," Caldes said.

"Why waste your electric? Come and cool off over here. I think it's best. We have recreation, puzzles, people who love each other. We talk, we gossip, we do whatever you want instead of sitting home looking at the TV," Ethel Castro said.

While seniors are thrilled to have a place to come and cool off, they are most excited about seeing their friends again. The Loder Senior Center was closed for most of the pandemic.

Kathy Kauderer says it's nice to get out again. She and her husband are happy to see people.

"It's good to get out and see people, especially after the whole year and a half of restrictions. We no longer have the restrictions, so we can see each other's faces now."