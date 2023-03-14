Battling blowing snow in the Poconos

Drivers in the Mount Pocono area had a slow go on Tuesday with high winds and blowing snow.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers on Route 940 in Mount Pocono battled snow and strong winds that caused low visibility on the roads.

"I came out to do some errands, check out how it is. But this is it. I'm not going any further because the roads are terrible," said Jean Marie Fitzpatrick of Tobyhanna.

While this snowstorm is great for business, plow truck drivers like Eugene Green tell Newswatch 16 the wind gusts are causing them to re-plow roads.

"They're saying it's going to go like this all day long, so I went and did a couple of driveways, but it's not even worth it because it's blowing it right back in there. So I'm actually going to wait a couple of hours to see how it does there," Green said.

After an early start, Green knows he has a busy night ahead of him.

"I'll probably be out until 7 or 8 o'clock. I came out at about 8 this morning, so like I said, it's blowing, so it's all over the place."

Some people in the Poconos say this is nothing new for this time of year.

"It's normal," Robert Kieser said. "We're due for one of these storms every March. The roads are a little slick because the temperature is low, but if you take your time and have four-wheel drive, it's not that bad."

PennDOT officials ask drivers to avoid travel to make it easier for their crews to treat the roads.

