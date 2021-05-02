Bars prepare to safely host Super Bowl Sunday

The big game is this weekend and normally that means big business for bars. This year's Super Bowl experience will be different because of the pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — There are plenty of tables, chairs, and TVs inside Trackside Station in East Stroudsburg. Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and preparation this year is a lot different because of the pandemic.

Mike Tepedino owns the business and he's ready.

"We have tons of TVs here. We are going to be doing wing specials, buffalo shrimp specials, dip, queso specials, a lot of specials for the Super Bowl, a lot of finger foods. We are just excited to see everyone and watch the game," said Tepedino.

Tepedino says masks are required inside his business until you're seated. Tables are spaced, and CDC guidelines are being followed.

"We are spaced out, masks everywhere, hand sanitizer everywhere. We are wiping everything down constantly. I mean, we take very high extremes here. We take everyone's temperature who works here, and we make sure no symptoms. If you're sick, stay home," said Tepedino.

If you're not comfortable sitting inside to watch the Super Bowl just yet, that's OK. Plenty of restaurants are preparing for a lot of takeout dinners, too.

Barry Lynch owns Newberry's Yard of Ale on Main Street in Stroudsburg. While he's preparing for guests to come and enjoy the game indoors, he's also ready for a takeout rush too. He's even got a Super Bowl menu hot off the press and ready to go.

"Pick up and food to go has been busy all along, but we are expecting an awful lot more this coming weekend, and it's exciting. You get to meet some of the customers when they order and come and get it, so you get to chat with them then. Again, as I say, we are starting to open up for lunch again, so things are starting to get back to normal," said Lynch.

Yard of Ale and Trackside are not requiring reservations as seating will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.