Restaurants in the Poconos prepare for Super Bowl

Restaurant and bar owners expect to be even busier this year with a Pennsylvania team playing in the big game.

Example video title will go here for this video

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The kitchen inside Benny's Pizzeria in Jackson Township, near Reeders, is quiet now, but as the week goes on, owner Uke Krasniqi says he and his staff will be swamped with Super Bowl orders.

The Pizzeria is offering specials on hoagies, pizza, and wings.

He says he's accepting orders up until Thursday, and unlike last year, there's no shortage or price increase on chicken wings.

"It's not a problem anymore. I didn't even have to raise the prices on that. Chicken went back down, but there's other stuff that went up, like eggs. Eggs are through the roof," said Krasniqi.

The owner expects to be even busier this year with a Pennsylvania team playing in the big game.

"A lot of people around here like the Eagles, so we will be a lot busier you're right. Every year we get packed on Sunday with takeout it's insane, but this year it will be more," Krasniqi said.

If cleaning up after a feast isn't for you, Barley Creek Tasting Room and Pub at the Crossings is hosting a Super Bowl Party, where you can sit back and watch the game.

"We have some buffets available for guests. It's going to be our famous wing buffet and also our nacho bar and then some hors d'oeuvres," said Jody Finn, the General manager.

Finn says, it will cost $35 a person and includes one adult beverage and entry into games where you can win raffle gifts. You'll need to make a reservation.

"We're getting our gift baskets ready for our raffles, so we're really excited about that. Some great gifts. We have our bar getting restocked for the weekend, and all of our TV, as you can tell, we have 10 TVs that you can watch the game on, so those are all getting shined up and cleaned and ready for the weekend," said Finn.

To reserve a spot for Barley Creek Tasting room's Super Bowl party, you can email Jody Finn at Jody@barleycreek.com.

If you plan to order food for the Super Bowl, restaurant owners say don't wait, do it now.