Celebrating 2021 early

Newberry's Yard of Ale in Stroudsburg took advantage of their last night of indoor dining to celebrate the new year.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — People at Newberry's Yard of Ale in Stroudsburg said good riddance to 2020 a whole three weeks early.

Under the state's new Covid restrictions, this bar and restaurant, along with all the others in the commonwealth, must stop indoor service from 12:01 Saturday morning through January fourth.

"I'm really, really excited given that the shutdown order is going to be in place so that sounds awesome. I'm glad we'll be able to do a little bit of something," Shay Karayanis said.

The bar made sure to make this unusual experience as festive as possible complete with champagne and noisemakers.

"We decided why not have a little fun with it. It is what it is. So we're not going to see anybody for the rest of the year. Everyone wants rid of 2020, believe me, so we decided why not ring in the new year a little early," Barry Lynch owner of Newberry's Yard of Ale said.

Eric Crimi and his wife were in the Poconos for their honeymoon. They wanted to support small businesses here while they could.

"It's tough for the bar owners here and it's tough for all the local businesses. We're here to try to support them by giving them our business," Crimi said.

"Happy new year to everybody. Enjoy and be healthy. That's the most important thing," Lynch said.

The bar celebrated New Year's Day at 11 p.m. Friday.