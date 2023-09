Terrance Tyson admitted to the robbery of the NBT Bank branch in East Stroudsburg in September of 2019.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bank robber will spend more than five years behind bars for a heist in the Poconos.

Terrance Tyson, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced on Wednesday to 63 months after pleading guilty to the robbery of the NBT Bank branch in East Stroudsburg in September of 2019.

Tyson was picked up two days after the robbery. Authorities said he got away with $5,226.