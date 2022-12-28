Stroudsburg bakery set to close after 12 years

The owner says they will be opening a new business later on in the new year where you'll be able to learn how to make your own sweet treats.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — All from scratch, Lisa Diemer has been whipping up treats for more than a decade at Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Diemer started the business as a way to teach others how to bake but over the years, it turned into a full-fledged bakery.

"There are so many memories. 12 and a half years of being a part of thousands of thousands of celebrations, and weddings galore. There are just so many I could never possibly pinpoint any of them. but I do get a thrill out, I love when somebody comes in and they see their cake and they're literally brought to tears because they love it so much and that's moving to us and that's what keeps us motivated on doing that for all these years," said Diemer.

But all the memories will soon come to an end.

Diemer announced the bakery will close for good at the end of the month.

All of her staff will be without a job.

"It was a hard decision. But everything came together, you know we, my husband wanted to slow down a little bit. I want to slow down a little bit. We're getting up there in years and we just wanted to do that but I'm not ready to throw in the towel altogether," said Diemer.

You only have a couple of days left to be able to grab some baked goods right here at Kitchen Chemistry before they close for good.

But don't worry they'll be opening later on in the new year where you'll be able to learn how to make your own sweet treats.

"We're going to be the 'Main Street Makery", said Diemer.

She says closing Kitchen Chemistry will allow her to get back back to her roots, teaching others.

"We're going to be doing popular classes that have always been popular. French Macaron making, cheese making, mozzarella cheese, cupcake, of course, decorating, cake decorating. We'll be teaching techniques so that you can have an instagramable cake so that you can take pictures. Share with your family," said Diemer.

If you have any gift cards you're asked to use them now.

Kitchen Chemistry's last day is Saturday, New Year's Eve.