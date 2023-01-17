Auto insurance rates spiking

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with an insurance agency in the Poconos about how you can save.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you haven't received a notice in the mail for an increase on your car insurance bill, Norval Davis with Shirley Katz Insurance in Stroudsburg says you can expect one that may be on the way. He says nearly all rates are going up since last year.

"Anywhere from 5 to 10 percent difference. It can be significant, especially if a person has an incident on their record. That is going to push the premiums now more than ever."

According to Insurify, an online company that helps people compare insurance quotes, drivers spent an average of $1,777 per year in 2022 on insurance. Experts say drivers can expect to pay an average of $1,895 this year.

That's nearly a $10 increase a month.

Davis says there are a few reasons that rates have increased, including more people driving on the road, causing accidents.

"The cost of vehicles going up and the availability of parts on the repair side, supply chain issues, you know, that's going to be a reoccurring theme for the next couple of years, I think."

Agents with Shirley Katz Insurance say if you've noticed an increase on your bill, there are a few things you can do to save on your ride.

"As a driver make sure you're not getting in any accidents or getting tickets because the tickets sometimes surcharges are more than the accidents," Davis said. "Good driver's discounts are really good. Being incident-free and that type of stuff, and we know that things are going to happen, so accident forgiveness is another one of those credits that you build over time with companies. I'd say look for discounts and shop around."