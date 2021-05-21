Auto auction raises money for Monroe County Drug Task Force

Vehicles seized in drug investigations were auctioned off Friday.

About 50 people turned out in Barrett Township to bid on 10 cars and trucks up for auction.

County detectives hold the auction twice a year.

"Oh, very important, it goes towards covering overtime for police officers, it goes towards equipment, and it goes towards money to buy drugs so that we can seize more cars," said Erik Kerchner, Monroe County Chief Detective.

About $28,000 was raised at the auction for the Monroe County Drug Task Force.