Free summer events at ESU for kids with autism

East Stroudsburg University is working to make sure kids with special needs have something to do while they continue to be off from school.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University's Autism Education Center is holding a free summer program for kids with autism and their siblings.

Due to COVID-19, the event will all be done virtually.

"Our goal in running this program is part of our social networking, recreation, and social networking program at the ESU Autism Education Center, is really to give kids an opportunity to engage in summer activities that they would during a typical summer, during this untypical time," said center coordinator Rachel Chapman.

During the four-week-long event, children will virtually socialize, learn, and stay active.

The center just opened on campus in January.

"This is really our first summer up and running, and of course, it's very untraditional in the way things are, our quote new normal, so we are really trying to work with that and provide kids with somewhat of a normalcy that they may experience in a summer program would it be in person."

Chapman tells Newswatch 16 that planning a summer program during a pandemic has been no easy task, but the center was determined to offer something for children to get them back into a routine.

"We really want to provide that structured approach, so they get used to that. They are getting used to getting that routine week after week," Chapman said.