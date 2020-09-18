Attempted homicide during party at rental property in Monroe County

Police are still looking for the shooter after gunfire early Friday morning in Tobyhanna Township.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — An attempted homicide is being investigated in Monroe County after a large party went into the early hours of Friday morning.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police are still investigating a shooting that happened during a party on the property of a rental residence on Lite Foot Trail in Tobyhanna Township, near Long Pond.

Responders say the call came in around 7 a.m. Friday, and after further investigation, they found plenty of alcohol, drugs, and narcotics at the home.

"At some point this morning, there's a robbery and a gun is drawn and there are shots fired into the house. One of the partygoers was outside and was in the vicinity of the shots fired," explained Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner.

About 15 people were in the rented home and were taken into custody, one of them being a juvenile. Police say the person who fired the shots got away.

Officers say the party-goers who are all from out of state were not cooperative.

The police chief says residents who live in the Estates at Emerald Lakes community shouldn't consider the shooter a threat.

Vicky Nebus, whose son lives in the community, says this incident is just too close to home and hopes something is done about renting in the development.

"There's a couple of houses in here that they do rent out, you know, I mean it's always somebody that's going to ruin it for the rest. I'm sure there are people that are doing it the right way but this is, this is bad," Nebus said.

The Pocono Mountain Regional police chief is stressing the importance of knowing who you are renting to.

"We just encourage homeowners to be vigilant. If you going to rent out your home, make sure you're following municipality ordinances, make sure you know who you are renting to because, again, you know, we do go into some of these houses and they do get some property destroyed in there," said Chief Wagner.