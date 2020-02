Police say Dominic Madden fired a firearm near the head of a female while assaulting her and possibly a second woman.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gunfire led to attempted homicide charges in Stroudsburg.

Dominic Madden allegedly slammed a woman into the wall, then fired a round next to her head early Tuesday morning at a home along West Main Street.

Police say Madden also beat up another woman.