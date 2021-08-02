Artist gives new life to dying tree

Instead of cutting down an old oak tree outside a church in the Poconos, an artist and church member decided to turn its trunk into a work of art.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The surface has been carved out and sawdust still sits around the base, but an oak tree has been given a second chance to stand tall outside St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church near Bartonsville.

"It's about 200 years old. We have pictures of it in black and white when the church was first built. It was dying. It was pretty much dead. I decided that when we were cutting it down, I thought I could possibly carve something into it," said Dan Lauer.

Lauer is an artist and a member of the church in Hamilton Township. He also happens to be an art teacher for East Stroudsburg Area School District. Woodworking is a passion of his.

He explains how he came up with the design.

"Praying hands (are) a very strong symbol in our church. It's strong for people to feel like they can pray for their loved ones, for anything. Our church is strong with prayer, and that was my message," said Lauer.

This sculpture was not finished overnight. Dan tells us took about 30 manhours or an entire week to finish.

Dan not only used his hands to carve out the tree, but he also used his hands for something else.

"I really like it. It turned out really good. It is my hand. I was able to do the proportions, and pretty much, I think it was a success," said Lauer, explaining that his hands were the model for the sculpture. "These are the hands that I looked for. It's not an exact duplicate, but yeah."

Lauer says between his passion for woodworking and the love he has for his church, he couldn't leave this canvas blank and created a new landmark instead.

"It's very important that I am able to share my gifts with the church and share this gift with everyone driving by, seeing it," said Lauer.