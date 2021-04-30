Art students enter Vans sneaker competition

Seniors at Pocono Mountain West High School designed Vans sneakers for a contest and need your help with votes to win the grand prize.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Jeremy Lynn is a senior at Pocono Mountain West High School and has a passion for art. His most recent canvas was a pair of Vans sneakers.

"This is how the shoes initially started and then they turned into that," said Lynn.

Jeremy, along with a few other classmates, designed and painted the shoes, part of a nationwide competition called the "Vans Custom Culture Competition."

"One had to be about where you lived and the other had the be head in the clouds, you can take it literally or come up with whatever you want," said Lynn.

Jeremy and his classmate focused on the four seasons of Pennsylvania to represent where they lived.

While senior Julia Rogers went for more of an out-of-this-world theme for her representation of head in the clouds.

"It's like two kinds of alien heads, I guess. I don't know. I really don't know what I was thinking going into it but it's on top of clouds," said Rogers.

If both of these entries win, not only will the school get recognition, but also a pretty big grand prize. $50,000 will go to the winning school.

Pocono Mountain West is in the top 50 from 500 entries. To win, they need the public to vote for the shoes online.

Kristen Miele-Beatty is an art teacher. She says the money will help the school add more technology to the art room.

"There are always new things we'd love to add to the art program. We were just discussing these virtual augmented reality computers where students can interact and design things in 3D spaces in the air around them. How incredible would it be for kids to be designing something on one computer and then interacting with it in virtual reality in another? It would be really great to be able to afford those things for our students," said Miele-Beatty/