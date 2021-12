The place on Mill Street in Coolbaugh Township caught fire around noon on Monday.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Fire destroyed an apartment house in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

Flames broke out around noon on Mill Street in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna.

There were two apartments in the home, and two people inside got out safely.

Firefighters say high winds made it tough to fight that fire.

There is no word on the cause.