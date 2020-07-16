Annual Delaware River cleanup canceled due to COVID-19

The cleanup is hosted by the National Park Service in partnership with Kittatinny Canoes out of Milford.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Canoes filled with volunteers and trash bags won't fill the Delaware River this year.

The 32nd annual "On and Under the Delaware River Cleanup" has been canceled due to COVID-19.

"It's very unfortunate that we cannot do the river cleanup this year. However, we felt it was the proper choice given the circumstances. There's a lot more involved in operations now. To keep everyone safe, we felt there was a need to cancel the cleanup this year," said Jacque Keough, Kittatinny Canoes.

The annual river cleanup is hosted by the National Park Service in partnership with Kittatinny Canoes out of Milford.

Michelle Rodriguez from Queens, New York said it's just another event that will have to wait until next year.

"At least maybe next year we can enjoy it. Maybe go back to some regular activities and all that," said Rodriguez.

Directors said if there's any good news here it's the fact that past cleanups here on the Delaware River have been so successful, that it can go one year without the event.

In past years, some strange items were pulled from the river including a phone booth, a pickup truck, and false teeth.

Organizers say that hasn't been the case in quite a while.

"The Delaware, in this section, is entirely clean because of the community, because of the volunteers, because of the river cleanups. Everyone gives so that the river can give to them," said Keough.